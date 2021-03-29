Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $136.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 488.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,513 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.1% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Tower worth $136,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.90. 72,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,055. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.49. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

