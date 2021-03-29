Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $80.17 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.23.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

