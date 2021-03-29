Warburg Research Reiterates “€169.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €195.29 ($229.75).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €240.00 ($282.35) on Thursday. zooplus has a 12 month low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a 12 month high of €245.50 ($288.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €206.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €169.68.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

