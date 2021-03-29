Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 5,259 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $113,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,885. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day moving average of $244.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

