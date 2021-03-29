Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.00. 190,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,575. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average is $133.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

