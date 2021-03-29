Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $125.53. The company had a trading volume of 308,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,925,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

