Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.58. 616,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,700,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

