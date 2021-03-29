Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 271 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $211.00. 36,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average is $188.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $104.82 and a one year high of $223.62.

