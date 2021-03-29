Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,866,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after acquiring an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

