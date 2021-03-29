Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $459.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,000. The company has a market cap of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $270.40 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

