Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRTBY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

