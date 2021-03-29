Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Cohu comprises 0.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

COHU stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

