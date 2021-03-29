Washington Harbour Partners LP Buys Shares of 538,795 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 538,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,157,000. Tenable accounts for about 5.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 575.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,228 shares of company stock worth $19,402,002. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

TENB traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.69. 52,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

