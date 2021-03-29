Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $8.54 Million in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,000. Falcon Capital Acquisition accounts for 1.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCACU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $13,005,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $206,000.

FCACU traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 1,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU)

