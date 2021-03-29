Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CV Sciences (CVSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS: CVSI) recently:

3/25/2021 – CV Sciences had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – CV Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $0.75 to $0.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/19/2021 – CV Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $0.75 to $0.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – CV Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

2/15/2021 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

2/4/2021 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/29/2021 – CV Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.65 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.35.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.45. CV Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get CV Sciences Inc alerts:

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.