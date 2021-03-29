Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

