Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $418.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $358.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $205.26 and a 12 month high of $385.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
