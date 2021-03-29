Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $418.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $401.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $358.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $205.26 and a 12 month high of $385.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

