Welltower Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2021

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Welltower in a research report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WELL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

