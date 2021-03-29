West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of West Japan Railway from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Japan Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WJRYY opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.73.

West Japan Railway Co engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops.

