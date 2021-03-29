Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Short Interest Up 585.7% in March

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 585.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

