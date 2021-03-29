Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Sells C$148,843.05 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.22. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$690.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.96.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

