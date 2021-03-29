Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen Sells 702 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $25,194.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,236 shares in the company, valued at $546,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willdan Group alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14.

On Monday, March 15th, Micah Chen sold 704 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $32,686.72.

On Thursday, March 11th, Micah Chen sold 506 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $23,518.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.20 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 280,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.