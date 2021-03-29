William Blair Comments on Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

