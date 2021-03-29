William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

NYSE:MMM opened at $194.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a one year low of $130.91 and a one year high of $194.95. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average of $172.38.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of 3M by 395.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 23,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 46.7% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

