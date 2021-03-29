Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

TSE:WLLW opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.

Get Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) alerts:

About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.