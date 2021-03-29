Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) (TSE:WLLW) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
TSE:WLLW opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.29 and a 1-year high of C$2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02.
About Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO)
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences Inc. (WLLW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.