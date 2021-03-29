Windacre Partnership LLC Trims Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Windacre Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137,600 shares during the period. Santander Consumer USA comprises about 6.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 3.56% of Santander Consumer USA worth $239,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of Santander Consumer USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. 32,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,798. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

