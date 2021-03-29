Wing Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Wing has a market cap of $79.91 million and approximately $34.91 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for $54.86 or 0.00095517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00220156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.15 or 0.00943882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,581,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,456,593 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.