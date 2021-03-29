WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the February 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $46.48 on Monday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

