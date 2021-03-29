Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 4,024 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Equinix makes up 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.09 on Monday, hitting $686.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,528. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $580.69 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $671.98 and a 200-day moving average of $721.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

