Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 128.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,438 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 291,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 141.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

