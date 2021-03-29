Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 23,185 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,897,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,101,000 after buying an additional 128,702 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.67. 40,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,890 shares of company stock worth $14,548,749 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

