Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,431. The company has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.