Worthington Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

WOR opened at $69.01 on Monday. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

