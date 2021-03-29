Wownero (WOW) One Day Volume Hits $5,774.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $5,774.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00216467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.56 or 0.00946885 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.