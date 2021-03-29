Yalla Group Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 29th (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group’s (NYSE:YALA) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Yalla Group had issued 18,600,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $139,500,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $20.94 on Monday. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,459,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,495,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,150,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

