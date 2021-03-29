Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 206,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,599,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $79,643,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

