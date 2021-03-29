Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will report $405.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.36 million and the highest is $439.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $416.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in CNX Resources by 183.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,241 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.