Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 76.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

