Zacks: Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -98.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $72.33.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

