Zacks: Analysts Expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NDRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 1,118,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

