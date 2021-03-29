Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce sales of $20.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.02 million to $21.42 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $12.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $115.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $137.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $205.87 million, with estimates ranging from $201.46 million to $210.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXMD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 6,740,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,492,295. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $515.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

