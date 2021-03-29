Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 20,440 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $124.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.97 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

