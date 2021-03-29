Zacks Investment Management Buys 1,065 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $359.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

