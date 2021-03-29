Zacks Investment Management Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $155.42 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

