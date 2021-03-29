Zacks Investment Management Has $3.09 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after buying an additional 254,885 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $51.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

