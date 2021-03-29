Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $15,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

