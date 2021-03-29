Zacks Investment Management Sells 17,616 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 80,461 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,547,970 shares in the company, valued at $473,710,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 943,306 shares of company stock worth $58,522,567 and have sold 253,450 shares worth $15,749,281. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NYSE PFSI opened at $65.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

