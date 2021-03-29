Zacks Investment Research Lowers Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.56.

BRY opened at $5.98 on Friday. Berry has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

