Zacks Investment Research Lowers Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) to Hold

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of FOR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.88. 111,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

