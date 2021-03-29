Zap Price Hits $0.29 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Zap has a market cap of $69.11 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.00 or 0.00620512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027442 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.